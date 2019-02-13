According to him, the construction of a National Cathedral by the government is a misplaced priority.

The veteran journalist stated that Ghanaians are facing challenges therefore the construction of a Cathedral cannot be priority among priorities.

READ MORE: Opinion: Expansion of Tema Motorway is a failed promise of successive govts

Some urged the government to suspend the construction or it will invite Ghanaians to campaign against it to protect the national purse.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt said "I don't see the usefulness", and urged the government to focus on arresting the cedi which has depreciated against the major currencies.

The US dollar is selling at between GH¢5.00 and GH¢5.20. Meanwhile, checks on Monday indicated that some currency dealers are asking for GH¢5.30 and GH¢5.32 for a dollar.

Ghanaian importers have expressed worry over the depreciation of the cedi against foreign currencies like the US dollar and the pound.

But Kwesi Pratt wondered what benefits the construction of the National Cathedral will have for the nation.

READ ALSO: Bawumia, Mahama, Kufuor, Chief Imam et al will die in 2019 - Owusu Bempah

He said the "concentration on the National Cathedral, if the same focus was on industry and so on; it would have been more beneficial for us. Our cedi wouldn't have rotted. Your cedi is deteriorating and you're talking about National Cathedral."