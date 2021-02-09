The construction of the multi-million dollar edifice started on March 5, 2020 at the site at Ridge in Accra.

President Nana Akufo-Addo laid the foundation stone for the building of the monumental project to kickstart.

The edifice is estimated to cost about over $100 million, with several donors pledging to support with cash.

In December, Reverend Kusi Boateng, Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project, disclosed why the construction of the Cathedral had stalled.

He explained that the edifice would have been completed but for the Coronavirus pandemic that hit the country.

According to him, the contractors who won the bid for the construction of the 5000-seater religious centre were unable to fly into the country.

This, he said, was as a result of the coronavirus restrictions imposed in a bid to curb a spread of the virus.

However, the construction works on the National Cathedral has now resumed this week, with works currently ongoing at the site.