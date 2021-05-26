Continue burning galamsey excavators - Nana Addo

Some suggested that many politicians were the ones behind illegal mining and hence the fight may fail again.

But the President speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of a Law Village Project in Accra on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, said the destruction of the equipment being used to pollute water bodies and destroy forest reserves will not stop until the criminal acts are halted.

Illegal mining has been a major challenge for successive governments over the years due to its enormous effects on lands, water bodies, and forests.

Earlier, the President called for a political consensus to help in the fight against galamsey.

At the launch of the maiden national consultative dialogue on small-scale mining, he emphasized that winning the war against galamsey is non-negotiable.

Determined to end the practice, the President said all hands must be on deck to help regardless of the political party one belongs to.

"When I called for a national conversation on galamsey, which, eventually, has led to the holding of this dialogue on the theme “Sustainable Small-Scale Mining for National Development", it is not because I have any doubts about the need to protect our lands and our environment.

"It is because I want us to have a consensus on a sustainable method of mining the minerals in our land. We cannot have one part of the political divide campaigning for galamsey in the bush, and the other waging an official fight against galamsey in the open," he stated.