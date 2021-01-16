According to the association with about 500 members, the government's lack of payments has impacted negatively on their families and threatened to lockup schools if the government doesn't meet its 2 weeks ultimatum given to settle debts.

The Chairman of the local contractors, James Gyan said on Monday, January 18, 2021, they will lock up the school facilities built with the sweat of our toil, for which some of our member's lives have been cut short.

He stated that the group will hit all the regional capitals with earth-shaking demonstrations to let the world know the pain they pass true as caretakers.

Gyan revealed that some of the projects they undertook were Construction of 10 and 16 seater toilet facilities, Market Stores, Durbar grounds, Police Post, 3 and 6unit Classroom blocks, construction of green grass pitches, boreholes, etc. all under $1 Million Per Constituency Projects.

"Without any payment made by the government, some of the facilities are been used by various institutions hence this warning.

"Workers have been laid off because we can’t pay them. The situation has also brought untold hardship on us, resulting in some losing their lives," he said.

More about Middle Belt Development Authority

The Middle Belt Development Authority was established by an act of Parliament, Act 962 in 2017.

The Authority's core mandate is to implement the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Projects (IPEP) and other Special Development Initiatives to ensure thriving communities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the round up to the 2016 elections promised to send one million dollars to every constituency every year to accelerate development in various constituencies should Ghanaians give him the nod.

In fulfillment of this campaign promise, the Middle Belt Development Authority was set up together with the Coastal Development Authority and Northern Development Authority to implement the one million dollars per constituency policy.

The Middle Belt Development Authority has Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Bono Region, Bono East Region and Ahafo Regions. One hundred and nine (109) constituencies fall under the Middle Belt Development Authority with its headquarters at Kumasi with Regional offices in Koforidua Kumasi and Sunyani.