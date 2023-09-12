COP Mensah meant to say I’m the best IGP in Ghana’s history – Dampare

Speaking before the Parliamentary Committee probing a leaked tape on his administration, he said COP Mensah meant to say he is the best IGP in Ghana’s history.

“I think my colleague meant to say I’m the best IGP in Ghana’s history. I think it was a slip of tongue on his part,” he said.

COP Alex Mensah appearing before the Committee tasked to investigate an alleged plot to remove the IGP on September 1, said he has told the IGP this in his in face on several occasions that he is the worst.

He said with him at the helm of affairs of the police administration, the Service is headed in the wrong direction.

“Honourable member and honourable chair, several opportunities and what I said yesterday if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever,” he said.

COP Alex Mensah on Thursday, August 31, made a number of admissions before the Committee.

“Honourable Chair, I will not deny that fact today, tomorrow or the next day, I will make that statement again, that the current Inspector General of Police is not managing the Police Service well.”

