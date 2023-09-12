ADVERTISEMENT
COP Mensah meant to say I’m the best IGP in Ghana’s history – Dampare

Evans Annang

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has said that his record as the boss of the Ghana Police Service is unblemished.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

He said the accusation by COP George Alex Mensah, the Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service that he is worst IGP in Ghana’s history is unfounded.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Committee probing a leaked tape on his administration, he said COP Mensah meant to say he is the best IGP in Ghana’s history.

“I think my colleague meant to say I’m the best IGP in Ghana’s history. I think it was a slip of tongue on his part,” he said.

COP Alex Mensah appearing before the Committee tasked to investigate an alleged plot to remove the IGP on September 1, said he has told the IGP this in his in face on several occasions that he is the worst.

He said with him at the helm of affairs of the police administration, the Service is headed in the wrong direction.

“Honourable member and honourable chair, several opportunities and what I said yesterday if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever,” he said.

Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah and Dr George Akuffo Dampare
Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah and Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana

COP Alex Mensah on Thursday, August 31, made a number of admissions before the Committee.

“Honourable Chair, I will not deny that fact today, tomorrow or the next day, I will make that statement again, that the current Inspector General of Police is not managing the Police Service well.”

Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been a central figure in the leaked tape scandal.

The leaked audio recordings purportedly contain conversations involving him and other high-ranking police officials, over a plot to remove the IGP to help the NPP rig the 2024 polls.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
