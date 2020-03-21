He, however, said the closure will not apply to goods, supplies and cargo.

"Anybody who comes into the country before midnight on Sunday, will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for the virus," he said.

The president made the announcement Saturday in his latest review of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He also disclosed that the Ministry of Health will step up its contact tracing and see to it that any person who has come into contact with infected persons are tested for the virus.

According to him, more protective equipment are being procured to beef up supplies of front line workers.

"Fifty thousand additional test kits have been ordered, and are expected in the country shortly," he disclosed.