The Minister said government is monitoring the situation in China before it will a final decision.

A statement signed by the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu said in all of government’s deliberations with the WHO, West African Health Organisation and the US Center for Disease Control, evacuation is yet to be recommended.

It, however, said government is monitoring the situation and will trigger its evacuation plans if necessary.

The statement says government is concerned about the health of Ghanaian citizens in China especially students and is working round the clock to ensure their protection, safety, and wellbeing, and advised Ghanaians to delay non-essential travels to China.

Earlier in the week, the Minority in Parliament charged the government to evacuate Ghanaian students in China as soon as possible.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Addressing the press at Parliament House, the Minority Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs warned that “if this three-day ultimatum is not adhered to, we will reconvene as a Minority caucus and announce the next action to scale up pressure to demand action from the government”.

“We are very serious about this matter because the report that we are getting indicates that the situation in China is getting out of hand,” he stated.

The Minority stated that the outbreak of the deadly viral disease had caused general panic among all nationals, causing many countries to act urgently in the best interest of their citizens.