According to him, under no circumstance would he allow the peace of the country to be compromised.

He said Ghana has become a beacon of democracy in Africa and that status must be maintained at all times.

The President made this statement during a meeting with chiefs and elders from the Ziave Traditional area at the Jubilee House.

READ ALSO: 2020 Elections: Akufo-Addo instructs security agencies to deal with trouble causers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“I want to assure you that, the government will do whatever it takes to ensure that the forthcoming campaign and elections are conducted in a good atmosphere in the country,” Nana Addo said.

“Ghana is today, the beacon of democracy on the African continent. This year, I am determined to do whatever I can to consolidate that reputation of a country of peace and stability.”

He added that government will ensure the forthcoming elections are held under a good atmosphere, in order to make the results acceptable by all parties.

READ ALSO: Ejisuman SHS girls should be prosecuted for promoting sexual impunity - Maurice Ampaw

“The election will be conducted under a good atmosphere and the results accepted by all and sundry -winners and losers alike. We are committed to ensuring a free fair election,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

This comes after the President earlier instructed the various security agencies not to spare any person or group that attempts to disrupt this year’s elections.

He said the security agencies must act without fear or favour when discharging their duties during the December polls.