Lawyer Ampaw said the girls should also be tried for promoting immorality among the Ghanaian youth.

The seven students were de-boardinised following a viral video that captured them encouraging girls to sleep with men who are ready to offer them money, another girl was seen condemning girls who refuse to have sex with men.

In a response to their suspension, Maurice Ampaw said the state should follow up on the case and prosecute the girls.

“The girls are above the age of 13 years so they have criminal liabilities. If a child commits a crime, it is a crime…these girls have engaged in offenses against the public morales and obscenity, let the law take its course. Forget about whether or not they are preparing for their final year,” he said.

Defending his claim, Lawyer Ampaw cited Chapter 7 of the Criminal Offences Act which notes that it is an offence against public moral and Section 280 of the Criminal Offence Act, which states that any person who publishes any material or incites obscene behavior is guilty of an offence.

“De-boardinising is not the way forward, it has become a canker, the public moral has come under threat…if we fail to fight this cancer which has just started, it is spreading from one institution to another. If we do not take care, one day we will wake up and see students having open sex in schools and in their classrooms,” says Lawyer Ampaw.

According to Lawyer Ampaw, there is a need to go hard on the girls for their actions which have serious criminal implications.