The pair have been in a relationship for sometime now and are now set to make the union official.

According to a report by Peacefmonline, their wedding will come off tomorrow, February 12, 2019.

Chief Biney is currently the Deputy National Organiser of the NDC, while Afia Akoto is the Deputy CEO of MASLOC.

A pre-wedding photo of the pair has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians congratulating the pair.

We wish Chief Biney and Afia Akoto all the best in the marriage…