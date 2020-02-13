Maj. General Oppong-Peprah succeeds Major General William Ayamdo who has proceeded on retirement.

In a statement signed by the Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, Major General Oppong-Peprah’s appointment is effective Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

The president also elevated Commodore Issah Adams Yakubu to the position of Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah will be the 31st Chief of Army Staff in Ghana following the retirement of the incumbent Major General William Ayamdo.

Read the letter of appointment below