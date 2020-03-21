The legislation was laid in the House under a certificate of emergency in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution.

The passage of the bill was without drama as the minority members of parliament criticized the bill and its passage under a certificate of emergency.

According to the NDC MPs, the Bill only seeks to arrogate to the Execute unlimited power, which could be detrimental to the checks and balances that enable democracy to thrive.

Before the bill was approved, considerable amendments were made to take care of a sanctions regime, the duration of restrictions and the introduction of the word 'Coronavirus.'

Ghana has so far recorded 16 cases of the dead Coronavirus. Health officials say they are all responding to treatment.