The Police also said those who defy the clear guidelines given by the president in the lockdown stand to fined from GHS 12,000 to GHS 60,000.

This was announced by ACP Lydia Donkor, Director, Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service.

She advised Ghanaians to adhere to the restriction guidelines by staying home in order to avoid the sanctions the law provides.

According to her, anybody found guilty will either be serving a jail term of up to ten years or be paying a fine or both.

“If you are found guilty, you are likely to pay a fine ranging from GHC12,000 to GHC60,000 or to a term of imprisonment from four to ten years or both,” ACP Lydia Donkor explained.

She noted that the police will be enforcing the law therefore, everyone should “stay home, stop the spread and stay safe".

Both the Ghana Police Service and the military have been deployed to ensure that Ghanaians adhere to the president’s directive which compels Ghanaians to stay at home in order not to spread COVID-19.

