The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said all cases of abuse will be investigated.

The security services have come under intense criticism for allegedly manhandling civilians during the lockdown period.

A Kasoa resident was on Monday made to squat and frog jump after being caught loitering around.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo

A 67-year-old woman was also captured on video crying, amidst claims that a security personnel whipped her.

However, ASP Ahianyo said the Police administration has reserved a special desk to deal with cases involving the abuse of citizens.

He, therefore, urged the public to report officers who misconduct themselves so that they can be investigated and dealt with if found guilty.

“We’ve a desk and the Inspector General of Police indicated that all cases must be investigated, those ones against officers who have misconducted themselves and those ones against the general public who flout the regulations,” he told Accra-based Class FM.

“Some pictures I’ve seen on social media, there are marks of assault which is very obvious, those ones when you come we know [what to do]…so we want anybody at all who has fallen victim to these unfortunate police-military brutality to come to the police command and then lodge a complaint and we assure them that we are going to investigate all those cases.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 204 Coronavirus cases as of Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well, the Health Minister, Kwaky Agyman Manu, said.