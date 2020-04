Information on the latest person to die from the fast-spreading virus, however, remains scanty at the moment.

The country has also recorded some additional positive cases, moving the total COVID-19 case count to 313.

READ ALSO: Ghana's coronavirus cases rise to 313

This was contained in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on its website on April 8, 2020.

Read the GHS’ full statement below:

Enhanced contact tracing and testing is ongoing in Ghana and has resulted in increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths have been recorded. The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.

The period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived 21-22 March 2020 has ended. In all, a total 1,030 travellers were quarantined during the period. Out of these, 79 (7.7%) were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative. Twenty-six (26) among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105 which constitutes 10.2% among the travellers that were quarantined.

With regards to enhanced contact tracing and testing, as at 7th April 2020, a total of 11,016 samples from contacts have been processed and 37 (0.34%) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.