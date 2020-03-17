This was revealed by the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the hospital, Madam Cynthia Lamptey.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, she said the suspect is a UK-based Ghanaian woman who reported to the facility with symptoms of the virus.

According to her, the woman complained of having difficulties in breathing, experiencing sore throat after returning from the UK on March 6.

“She reported this morning and per the signs and symptoms exhibited, we quarantined her. We haven’t tested her, at our level, we can’t test her, we are supposed to call our district, we just called our district director, we are waiting for the director, she said she is coming,” Madam Lamptey said, as quoted by Modernghana.

“After that, we’ll make arrangements for Noguchi. We are also making arrangements for proper quarantine. She is a Ghanaian. She reported this morning with sore throat, with a fever of about a 40-degree celsius, she is coughing and feeling cold. She arrived from UK on the 6th of March.”

The said woman is now set to be transferred to the Noghuchi Memoral Research Centre for further tests.

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases have since increased to six, with over 150 contacts traced by the Ministry of Health.

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.