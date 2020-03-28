Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a lockdown of some parts of the country effective 1 am Monday (March 30, 2020) due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The lockdown which will affect Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema.

In his fourth address to the nation on developments of the COVID-19 in Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo said "people in the affected areas must stay at home in the next two weeks. If you must go out, it should be to get essentials, go to the bank or to use a public toilet.”

President Akufo-Addo added that "only persons involved in the food value chain can operate in the market areas".

Since Ghana recorded the first case of COVID-19, Ghanaians have been calling on the president to lockdown parts or all of Ghana to prevent the spread of the disease.

Over all Ghana has recorded 137 cases of coronavirus. 78 of the cases are from those under mandatory quarantine.

The Ghana Health Service website which updates Ghanaians on COVID-19 indicated that “as at the evening of 27 March 2020, fifty-nine (59) COVID-19 cases including four (4) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All the four (4) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions. Two have recovered and have been discharged. The remaining fifty-three (53) cases are doing well: fourteen (14) are being managed at home. The rest are on admission and responding well to treatment. Greater proportion of those on treatment with mild symptoms and are awaiting repeat of their laboratory tests to inform decision to discharge them.”