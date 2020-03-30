Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said such an act puts the doctors, nurses and other health officials at the frontline at great risk.

He explained that about 15 health workers had been put under self- isolation after a patient refused to divulge some key information.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

“We had recorded incidents where persons who eventually test positive, initially withhold relevant information from doctors and nurses,” the Minister said.

“Take note; it puts our health workers at unnecessary risk. We have instances where about 15 or 16 workers have to be put in self-isolation.

“What that means is that they are first of all at risk and secondly you are reducing the number of health workers that we have to attend to so please you have no reason or basis to withhold relevant information.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 152 within the last two and half weeks.

Also, the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country has risen to five, with two recoveries recorded so far.