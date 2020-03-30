This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Minister said the drones will also be deployed for the distribution of other essential medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

“We are also deploying the facilities with drones to start flying some of the samples and protective products,” Mr. Agyeman Manu noted.

“This network is seriously triggered with the support of the military and we believe we can reach anybody as quickly as we have to."

He further revealed that government has set up a quarantine centre at Tamale after the confirmation of 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern regional capital.

According to him, all 10 infected persons are foreign nationals and are currently under quarantine at the centre in Tamale.

“We have now created a quarantine centre at Tamale and this afternoon we have put in 10 tested positive cases. All the 10 in Tamale are foreign nationals,” the Minister said.

“Information we have from the case management people is that all those who tested positive are in very good condition. They have started engaging them.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 152 within the last two and half weeks.

Also, the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country has risen to five, with two recoveries recorded so far.