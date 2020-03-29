Ghana has recorded 11 more cases of Covid-19, the Ghana Health Service has said in its web updates on Sunday.

Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.

All these 10 cases are Guinean residents who traveled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following an intelligence report

The eleventh case was, however, recorded in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

This brings the total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Ghana to 152 with five deaths.