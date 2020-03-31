The courts will be essentially used to fasten cases of violations from citizens that defy the lockdown directives announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday.

Justice Anin Yeboah also disclosed that the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal will be available to handle urgent cases within this period.

The Chief Justice through a statement which directed all courts within the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi to adjourn its cases to May and June 2020, noted that the move will safeguard “the critical service rendered by the judiciary during this period as exigencies of the situation demands.

Justice Anin Yeboah

“…Registrars are directed to adjourn all cases listed during this period to dates in May and June 2020,” the statement read further.

Some staff of the judiciary, such as, registrars, cashiers, court clerks, interpreters, recorders and bailiffs, will be required to assist in the designated courts.