The University said the ban is part of measures taken to prevent the contraction of the ubiquitous coronavirus.

The University in a statement has also suspended all international conferences to be hosted by the university until further notice.

Visits by Professors, foreign partners, collaborators and all incoming and outgoing exchange programmes have also been suspended.

As part of measures to help Ghana beat this virus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation yesterday and announced some directives by government.

“I want to reiterate, as I indicated on 6th March, and as the Ministry of Health has advised, that we have to revisit our custom of shaking hands, and stop doing so completely, and we must cover our mouths when we cough or sneeze,” Nana Addo advised.

President Akufo-Addo at Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana government has taken steps to ensure that no person infected with the Coronavirus enters the country unchecked.

The Ministry of Health has stationed health officials at the Kotoka International Airport to screen for the coronavirus.Persons arriving from other countries are taken through thorough screening for the Coronavirus.

These measures have been put in place the Ministry and the Ghana Health Service to contain the coronavirus outbreak.