The 17 new recoveries were confirmed in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus cases count has also moved up from 2,074 to 2,169.

The Greater Accra region still leads with the majority of Coronavirus cases, with 1,852 patients coming from the region.

The Ashanti region has also seen its cases move up to 117, while the Eastern Region’s case count has also slightly shot up to 87.

The update further indicated that, there has been one new death, taking the total death toll in Ghana to 18.

Below is the full breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana as per the regions:

Greater Accra Region – 1,852

Ashanti Region – 117

Eastern Region – 87

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2