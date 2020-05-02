This was confirmed by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Greater Accra region still leads with the majority of Coronavirus cases, with 1,852 patients coming from the region.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases count jumps to 2,169

The Ashanti region has also seen its cases move up to 117, while the Eastern Region’s case count has also slightly shot up to 87.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service said the number of recoveries has also increased from 212 to 229.

The update further indicated that, there has been one new death, taking the total death toll in Ghana to 18.