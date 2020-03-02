He argued that this is important due to the President's recent visit to Norway, where there is a reported case of COVID-19, popularly known as the novel coronavirus.

"I'm pleading with the Ghana Health Service to screen and quarantine President Akufo Addo when he returns from his European tour because they may be a possibility of the President contracting the virus," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"Government of Ghana and Ghana Health Service must put efficient measures in place to ensure that they prevent Coronavirus from entering Ghana," he added.

Nana Addo, who is on a five-nation European tour, recently visited Norway which reportedly has a COVID-19 case recorded.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won't be quarantined when he returns from his European tour.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the president will go through the normal screening process at the airport and that will be it.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said quarantining the president is out of the picture.

"Once he fills the forms and the basic checks are done I think it should be fine. I don’t think it’s (quarantine) anything anyone should contemplate," he said.