This is a measure to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kwaku and its neighbouring communities.

In a statement, the Kwahu Traditional Council said natives living outside of the town should stay where they are until further notice.

The Chiefs also instructed that people residing in Kwahu are banned from moving out of the town during these distressing times.

Statement from Kwahu Traditional Council

“There is a large population of the aged in Kwahu and they are vulnerable. Therefore let us act responsibly since an outbreak will be devastating,” sections of the statement reads.

“Daasebre loves and cherishes all of his citizens and passionately appeals to them to strictly adhere to these aforementioned suggestions.”

Currently, the number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has skyrocketed to 132, with three deaths recorded as well.

There have been calls from a section of the public to have government declare a nationwide lockdown.

However, President Akufo-Addo insists Ghana will espouse all available options before taking any decision on that.