The television personality was made to undergo mandatory quarantine and was subsequently tested after returning from the UK.

However, she took to Facebook on Wednesday, March, 25, 2020 to announce that her test results came out negative.

According to her, she felt anxious and uneasy in the lead up to the doctor announcing her test results.

Gifty Anti's Facebook post

“Some of you have asked me how I felt when I was told “your test came out negative”. To those of you who have asked me to write another book on my Quarantine experience, I am starting the writing tonight!!” she wrote.

“But let tell you this, between “hello I am Dr..”. to the end of the 5 minutes conversation, I lost 5 kilos!! Sharp. Chai!! Don’t laugh my paddy!!! Don’t joke with this uncle corona virus!!”

Gifty Anti further urged the general public to take all precaution in order not to get infected with the disease.

She called for calm, while urging everyone to keep those who have tested positive in their prayers.

“We must fight it together!! We must defeat it big time and fast too!! Stay safe!!! Practice the protocols. Don’t spread fear and panic!

“Say a prayer for those who have tested positive and those waiting for their results. God is healing our Land!!! Believe it,” Gity Anti added.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped to 132 as of today, March 26, 2020.