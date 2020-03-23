The students mainly from the Keta Business School and some other Senior High Schools in the Volta Region who reside in Togo have been left stranded and cannot cross.

The border closure is to last for two weeks.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the closure "will not apply to goods, supplies and cargo."

"All our borders; by land, sea and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday," he stated.

Due to the closure, stranded students speaking to the media at Aflao said "We’ve been here since morning. We were at school and they broke the news to us that we should go home. So we packed our things and got to the border and we are being told not to cross. We've been pleading with them but they don't want to open it. Now we don't know what to do. We are hungry and just roaming."

Another student said: "When we came, the border was closed to everyone. We waited with the mindset that they'll open the border for us. So as we were waiting, a vehicle came to hit one of the gates and the officers told us to move backward. Right now we can't go back to campus because by now, I'm sure our house parents have returned to their houses. So there’ll be no one to take care of us."