Food vendors in local communities affected by the lockdown are allowed to open but buyers must observe the social distancing protocol, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

He made the clarification at a press briefing on Sunday.

He said: “All persons who trade in the food value chain are exempted from the lockdown. Your waakye, kenkey, banku, porridge and other joints are allowed to open."

President Akufo-Addo has imposed restriction on the movement of people in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas to control the spread of Coronavirus.

Ghana has recorded 154 Coronavirus with 5 confirmed death.