The adjournment is to enable the controversial law maker to respond to the charges by the court.

Though the NPP MP has filed a writ at the Supreme Court to deter the High Court from hearing the case, the presiding judge said the case will still go ahead.

Lawyers of Kennedy Agyapong

But the court said it cannot wait for a whole month to dispense with justice and said it was going to deal with the matter until the Supreme Court determines otherwise.

He said the contemnor and his lawyers cannot just file processes to frustrate the court in dispensing with justice.

The court has, however, adjourned the case to Friday October 25 for the lawyers to make legal argument on the matter

The MP who was summomed to appear before the court at 9am arrived at 8:30, that is 30 minutes before the court directed time.

Kennedy Agyapong

In his affidavit in support, the MP avers that his comments was not against Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of Land Court 12 but was rather against a different judge in another matter at Labour Court 2, for which he said he had duly apologized.

“The words uttered which I deem uncomplimentary and I have since apologized were not directed at the Court, presided over by his Lordship Amos Wuntah Wuni, the Court is not seized with jurisdiction to order the applicant to appear and to answer why he should not be severely punished for contempt of court,” the MP said in his affidavit in support.