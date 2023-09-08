Court adjourns Minority’s Bank of Ghana demonstration case to September 18

The Court acknowledged that the Police Service’s supporting documents clarified their true intention, which was to act on behalf of the Inspector General of Police for the Police Service, a corporate entity with the legal capacity to initiate legal actions under the 1992 constitution, rather than the Attorney-General.

Justice Twum commended the Minority in Parliament’s lawyers for their careful scrutiny of the Police Service’s application. However, he emphasized that, in the interest of fairness, technicalities should not be exploited to delay the core matter.

Consequently, the Court granted the Police Service a seven-day period to revise the title from “Republic” to “Inspector General of Police.”

The case has been adjourned to Monday, September 18, 2023.

In the meantime, the Minority is scheduled to meet with the Accra Regional Police Command later today to discuss the logistical details of their demonstration.