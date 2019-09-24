The three suspects, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palmdel, Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) were apprehended by a joint operation from the Defence Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

They were slapped with five charges include conspiracy to manufacture arms and ammunition without lawful authority and possession of explosives and firearms without lawful excuse.

Lawyers for the 3 however opposed the application. A member of their legal team, Victor Adawudu questioned why the plea of his clients could not be taken since it appears the state had investigated the matter and decided to charge them. He also said it is the court that has the power to determine whether to keep them in custody or not. He insisted the accused persons are presumed innocent till proven guilty.

The Magistrate hearing the case Rosemond Dodua Agyiri said that the plea ought not be taken because some of the charges were beyond her jurisdiction. She said she understood the need to investigate the matter but adviced prosecution to consider the charges closely by the next court date.

On the subject of bail, she relied on same reason to decline the request and rather remanded them into BNI custody. The case has been adjourned to October 9, 2019.

Surveillance on the activities of the persons involved commenced in June 2018, when Dr. Mac-Palm and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (“BB” or “ADC”), started organizing a series of meetings at the Next-Door Beach Resort, in Teshie, and other locations in Accra, in furtherance of their objectives.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Between June and August 2018, BB, acting for and on behalf of Dr. MacPalm, contacted a number of serving military personnel, and talked them into hatching and executing a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purpose of taking over the reins of government. These meetings were closely monitored.

In August 2018, Dr. Mac-Palm and two others, Kennedy Amoah and Dr. Albert Sam (Based in the USA) formed a group called “Take Action Ghana” (TAG), under the guise of mobilising the youth for nation-building, education, health, and providing shelter to the needy