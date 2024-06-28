Court convicts man, remands him for assaulting female work colleague at Nkawkaw

The incident, which has garnered significant public outrage, shows Elikplim, a superior at the financial institution, violently attacking a female subordinate in their office. Reports indicate the assault was triggered by a comment the woman made about Elikplim’s wife.
Ayivor Elikplim, who was captured in a viral video brutally assaulting a female colleague at a Savings and Loans company in Nkawkaw, has been convicted and remanded in police custody.
On 26th June 2024, the Ghana Police Service arraigned Elikplim following his arrest on 25th June. Pleading guilty to the charge of assault, Elikplim was convicted on his own plea and has been remanded in police custody. He was scheduled to reappear in court on 28th June 2024.
Elikplim appeared before the Nkawkaw District Court today, 28th June, but the sentence has been deferred to Tuesday, 2nd July 2024. The court has permitted the publication of his photograph, as he has been duly convicted.
The case continues to attract significant public attention as it progresses through the legal system, highlighting issues of workplace violence and the consequences of personal conflicts spilling into professional environments.
The case of Ayivor Elikplim underscores the serious consequences of workplace violence and the importance of maintaining professional conduct. As the legal process continues, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for respectful interactions and the role of the judicial system in upholding justice. Public attention remains focused on the outcome, reflecting a collective intolerance for such behaviour and a demand for accountability.