Court denies bail for 21 LGBT members and activists arrested in Ho

Appearing before a court presided over by Justice Felix Datsomor, the suspects, 16 females and five males, were denied bail.

They have since been remanded in prison and asked to reappear in court on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Pulse Ghana

The Volta Regional Police Command was tipped off and a team of officers was dispatched to the location to apprehend the LGBT advocates and members.

The Police said they found materials on concepts encouraging homosexuals to boldly announce their sexuality, among other related books, in the possession of the suspects.

The Volta Regional Police PRO, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, said the suspects also had materials encouraging people who identify as transgender to publicly speak out.

“We also got the LGBT+ Muslim book that is among some of the materials that they are using, they also have gender acronyms coming out,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“A concept that is coming out at encouraging persons involved in these behavior to come out publicly to mention or state the sexuality and all about trans, I mean transgender.”