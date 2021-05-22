RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court denies bail for 21 LGBT members and activists arrested in Ho

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Twenty-one (21) persons who were arrested in Ho for promoting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) activities have been denied bail by a Ho Circuit Court.

Court denies bail for 21 LGBT members and activists arrested in Ho
Court denies bail for 21 LGBT members and activists arrested in Ho Pulse Ghana

The suspects were arrested in the Volta Regional capital on Thursday when they met at a hotel to allegedly promote gay rights in the country.

Recommended articles

Appearing before a court presided over by Justice Felix Datsomor, the suspects, 16 females and five males, were denied bail.

They have since been remanded in prison and asked to reappear in court on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Court denies bail to 21 LGBT members and activists arrested in Ho
Court denies bail to 21 LGBT members and activists arrested in Ho Pulse Ghana

The Volta Regional Police Command was tipped off and a team of officers was dispatched to the location to apprehend the LGBT advocates and members.

The Police said they found materials on concepts encouraging homosexuals to boldly announce their sexuality, among other related books, in the possession of the suspects.

The Volta Regional Police PRO, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, said the suspects also had materials encouraging people who identify as transgender to publicly speak out.

“We also got the LGBT+ Muslim book that is among some of the materials that they are using, they also have gender acronyms coming out,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“A concept that is coming out at encouraging persons involved in these behavior to come out publicly to mention or state the sexuality and all about trans, I mean transgender.”

“I mean there is an agenda by these people to propagate the LGBTQ behavior. For now we have referred the preliminary charge of unlawful assembly and while we continue our investigation,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Residents of Accra to experience 16-day ‘dumsor’ in new ECG load shedding

Lights will go out between 6:00pm and 12 midnight on scheduled days.

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan