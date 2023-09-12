Court jails two men 7 years each for Vodafone cable theft

The theft involved cables with a combined length of 2,600 metres. The estimated damage caused by the theft is valued at a staggering GHs 798,000.00, affecting thousands of customers in the Eastern region.

Vodafone Ghana has been actively collaborating with law enforcement to resolve the case. Preba Greenstreet, Director of Legal and External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana, remarked, “The arrest and subsequent conviction of the suspects underscore our commitment to ensuring the security of our infrastructure.”

She expressed her gratitude for the swift resolution of the matter, stating, “We are grateful for the swift action of the Akosombo police and the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court. Cable theft is a pressing concern, and our collaboration with law enforcement agencies will continue to address and mitigate its repercussions.”

Pulse Ghana

The theft of such cables disrupts telecommunication services, posing challenges for businesses and residents reliant on consistent connectivity. As Vodafone Ghana continues to expand its operations, with the recent introduction of 4G+, safeguarding assets remains a top priority.