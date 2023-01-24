Court orders Alex Mould, Gavivina to pay GHc5 million for failing to produce Sedinam Tamakloe

Reports say the accused who was granted a request for medical evaluation on her spinal cord is requesting again for at least nine more months to undergo eye surgery.

However, Justice Afia Serwaah Asare-Botwe, the judge assigned to the case said the court could not indulge the accused person any longer.

According to starrfm.com.gh, Justice Asare-Botwe, now a Justice of the Court of Appeal said “an entire 16 months delay is more than enough time given and I do not think that anybody who is fair will complain about 16 months delay.”

On Tuesday, January 24, when the case was called for hearing, the judge said the accused considered to have jumped bail might have “opted to stay for medical tourism.”

The court then ordered that “the bail bond executed by the two sureties be forfeited to the Republic” for their failure to produce the ex-MASLOC boss.

The court will consider the trial in absentia on February 7, two weeks from now.

Sedina Attionu Tamekloe is on trial together with Daniel Axim, a former Operations Manager of MASLOC, on 78 counts of willfully causing financial loss to the State, and stealing, in contravention of the public procurement act, among other charges.

The two have denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecution has accused Mrs Attionu of engaging in some illegalities leading to alleged stealing and financial loss.

She has been accused of embezzling GH¢500,000 that was paid by a company which benefitted from MASLOC support in 2014.