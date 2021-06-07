Court orders deportation of 4 Chinese involved in galamsey

In a report by Joy FM, the accused persons illegally mined on 40-acre land of Obuasi-based Seidu Fanzia School.

The Chinese and their Ghanaian collaborator were arrested after a Kumasi High Court, presided by Justice Emmanuel Senyo Amedahe, granted an absconding warrant.

They were arrested whilst mining gold under the protection of armed guards on land earmarked for a school.

Shi Li Wen, Huang Shen Jun, Li DeHao and Lan Hai Song are to be deported for illegal stay and using fraudulent means to validate their stay and working without the required permits.

“The four Chinese citizens who have all violated sections 23(1) and 35(1, d) of the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573) of Ghana when found working by prospecting for gold on the disputed site at Obuasi are to be deported to their country of origin by this court and are hereby deported,” said the Presiding judge.