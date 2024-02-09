Court remands 37 suspects over attack on chief's palace and police in Bepong

A total of 37 individuals have been brought before the court in connection with the violence, which resulted in the arrest of at least 71 people by the Ghana Police Service. This comes after an initial arrest of 25 suspects, with an additional 46 individuals being apprehended in connection with the incident.

The recent arrests, announced by the law enforcement agency on Monday, February 5, 2024, have brought the total number of suspects to 71. According to a statement by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, the suspects, along with others still at large, are accused of attacking the Bepong Chief's Palace on February 4, 2024.

During the violent episode, seven individuals, including five police officers, were injured, and significant damage was inflicted upon police vehicles, motorbikes, and private vehicles, as well as sections of the palace and adjacent buildings. Forty of the detained suspects have been identified as having played various roles in the attacks and have been linked to available evidence.

The incident unfolded when police officers came under attack at the palace while attempting to take custody of a murder suspect named Kwasi Nyarko. Community members had arrested Nyarko and brought him to the palace, where a crowd assembled with the intention of lynching the suspect. When police intervened to prevent the lynching, they were met with aggression from the crowd, resulting in injuries and property damage.