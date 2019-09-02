The main suspect, Eric Kojo Duah, and Amissah Isaac and Zakariah Ibrahim were remanded into BNI custody, the rest Mensah Isaac, Oblitey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatau Ahmed have been detained at the police cells at Osu.

They have been charged with four counts: murder, conspiracy to commit murder and abatement.

Eric Kojo Duah was arrested on Saturday, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu said.

He was arrested in the Eastern Region through a special operation, Eklu said in an interview on Joy FM.

Duah bolted after he shot and killed the officers. He was subsequently declared wanted by the police.

Sergeant Michael Gyamasi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed – attached to the Kasoa police station were killed by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday during routine checks on the Accra – Winneba highway.

The case has been adjourned to September 26, 2019.