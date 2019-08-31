Eric Kojo Duah was arrested on Saturday, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu said.

He was arrested in the Eastern Region through a special operation, Eklu said in an interview on Joy FM.

Duah bolted after he shot and killed the officers. He was subsequently declared wanted by the police.

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has placed a GH¢10,000 bounty on the head of the suspect.

According to reports, the police officer approached the suspect, who was driving the unregistered blue/black Toyota Camry vehicle in an attempt to arrest him, the police officer first slapped the suspect in the face.

The suspect, in turn, went to his car under the pretence of taking out money from the car according to the eyewitness, but brought out the gun and fired at the police officer.

The police Wednesday afternoon arrested three other suspects — Ibrahim Zakaria, Isaac Amissah and Dominic Commey — for allegedly shooting and killing two, leaving Duah on the run.

The suspects allegedly shot Sergeant Michael Gyamasi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed, both attached to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service at Kasoa, who were on task force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba highway.

The suspects, who were using an unregistered Toyota Camry vehicle and said to be driving recklessly, shot the unarmed policemen after refusing to stop when the security officers signalled them to do so.

Duah, whose pistol was found in the abandoned Toyota Camry, has been declared wanted.