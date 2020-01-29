The ex-parte application was seeking the court’s order for the search of Mr Gyamfi’s mobile phones and disclosure of Facebook records but the judge has denied same.

The judge has described the CID’s application as “frivolous”.

Sammy Gyamfi was arrested on Monday by the BNI at the studios of UTV for questioning.

He was invited by the Cyber-crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service but failed to honour the invitation.

Lawyer for the NDC Communications Officer expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrest.

However, Mr. Gyamfi declined the invitation by the CID and later through his lawyers sued to stop the police from examining his phone records and gaining access to his Facebook account.

The BNI gave the NDC spokesperson bail after it held talks with its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Mr Tony Lithur, Mrs. Marietta Brew Appiah – Opong, Edudzi Tamakloe, Mr Abraham Amaliba and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.