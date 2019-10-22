CHRAJ filed contempt charges against Mr Blay claiming that he had been evading receipt of summons which was seeking his response to allegations that he procured 275 buses for his party through corruption.

In the motion on notice for the contempt proceedings filed at the Accra High Court, CHRAJ prayed the court for an order to commit Mr Blay into prison custody for disobeying its lawful requests.

However, in a ruling by Mr George Koomson, the court said CHRAJ failed to provide any substantial evidence of serving Mr. Blay with any letters or subpoena asking him to appear before CHRAJ.

It said unless the officers of CHRAJ were being mischievous, no rational person will act in such a manner.

Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay

The court also further questioned why attempts were not made to serve the NPP chairman at his office at the GNPC.

