Court to hear 2nd Rasta student denied admission at Achimota School's case today

Evans Annang

An Accra Human Rights Court will adjudicate over a motion for an interlocutory injunction against Achimota School for denying admission to a rastafarian student, Tyrone Marhguy.

Ghanaians express outrage over Achimota School’s refusal to admit students with dreadlocks

Pulse Ghana

Tyrone and his dad, Tereo Kwame Marhguy filed the case at the court accusing Achimota School of human rights violations for failing to admit the student because of his hairstyle.

His lawyers followed this with the interlocutory injunction application asking the court to compel the school to admit him while the case is being heard, to stop the school from interfering with his right to education, and for the school to stop discriminating against him.

Yesterday, the Human Rights Court threw out an application by another Rastafarian student who was also denied admission by Achimota.

The student, through his father, had filed an ex-parte motion arguing that his constant stay at home puts him in a disadvantaged position.

He, therefore, prayed the court to order the Achimota School to temporarily admit him as both parties continue their legal tussle.

A section of the motion said, “the longer Applicant stays at home, the longer he will continue to be denied an education.”

Achimota school
Achimota school Pulse Ghana

However, giving her verdict on the motion, Her Ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo said granting such an application would be prejudicial to the substantive matter.

The judge explained that the case was already being expedited and, therefore, a mandatory injunction would have allowed the petitioner to stay in school for just 10 days.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

