Court throws out application to force Achimota School to ‘temporarily’ admit Rasta student

A section of the motion said, “the longer Applicant stays at home, the longer he will continue to be denied an education.”

However, giving her verdict on the motion, Her Ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo said granting such an application would be prejudicial to the substantive matter.

The judge explained that the case was already being expedited and, therefore, a mandatory injunction would have allowed the petitioner to stay in school for just 10 days.

It will be recalled that last month, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

The GES later waded in, with its Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, directing the school to give admission to the students.