Court throws out application to force Achimota School to ‘temporarily’ admit Rasta student

An application for a mandatory injunction that sought to force the Achimota School to admit dreadlocked student, Oheneba Nkrabea, while the case lingers has been dismissed.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the application was thrown out by the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The student, through his father, had filed an ex-parte motion arguing that his constant stay at home puts him in a disadvantaged position.

He, therefore, prayed the court to order the Achimota School to temporarily admit him as both parties continue their legal tussle.

A section of the motion said, “the longer Applicant stays at home, the longer he will continue to be denied an education.”

However, giving her verdict on the motion, Her Ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo said granting such an application would be prejudicial to the substantive matter.

The judge explained that the case was already being expedited and, therefore, a mandatory injunction would have allowed the petitioner to stay in school for just 10 days.

It will be recalled that last month, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

The GES later waded in, with its Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, directing the school to give admission to the students.

However, the Achimota School refused to bow to pressure from the GES to admit students with dreadlocks.

The school is said to have rejected the directive following an extensive meeting between management, officials of GES and the parents of the two boys.

Meanwhile, Oheneba Nkrabea has since filed a case in court against the Achimota School over the incident.

Also captured in his lawsuit are the Board of Governors of Achimota School, the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education and the Attorney General.

