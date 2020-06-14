This means that the country’s case count of COVID-19 has increased to 11,422.
The update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) showed that the number of recoveries has increased to 4,156.
As of Sunday (June 14, 2020), deaths have increased from 48 to 51.
Find the regional breakdown below:
Greater Accra Region – 6,997
Ashanti Region – 2,021
Western Region – 951
Central Region – 621
Volta Region – 250
Eastern Region – 204
Upper East Region – 128
Oti Region – 94
Western North Region – 79
Northern Region – 37
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 13
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 1