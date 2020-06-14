This means that the country’s case count of COVID-19 has increased to 11,422.

The update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) showed that the number of recoveries has increased to 4,156.

As of Sunday (June 14, 2020), deaths have increased from 48 to 51.

Find the regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region – 6,997

Ashanti Region – 2,021

Western Region – 951

Central Region – 621

Volta Region – 250

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Oti Region – 94

Western North Region – 79

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1