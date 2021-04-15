RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: 800,000 Ghanaians vaccinated

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that over 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, nearly all health workers, both public and private, had been vaccinated.

Speaking during the 2021 first senior managers' meeting of the Service held in Kumasi on the theme: "Strengthening Service Delivery and Sustainable System for Health: Amidst COVID-19 and Beyond to Achieve UHC", he said "As a service, we have demonstrated our resilience in delivering primary and secondary care services to the entire population of Ghana and this has attracted positive national and global attention."

Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and the COVID-19 vaccination started in Ghana on March 2, 2021.

It made Ghana the first country to receive the vaccine from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), which has 92 beneficiary countries signed on to it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The AstraZeneca boss said: "This delivery is the first of many shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected over the coming weeks and months via COVAX that will take us closer to ensuring broad and equitable access."

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped marginally to 1,413.

Some 67 new cases have also been confirmed.

The death toll is 763.

A total of 91,477 cases have been confirmed in Ghana and out of that number, 89,301 have recovered.

