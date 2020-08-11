According to the GHS, the country has also recorded 9 new deaths.

The active cases are 2,270 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 38,727.

The GHS indicated that these new figures are from samples that were taken from July 28 to August 6, 2020, but reported from the lab on August 7.

The analysis reveals that 25,084 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing while 16,128 were through general routine surveillance.

For the regional breakdown, the Greater Accra Region where the capital is located, leads with 20,585 cases, with the Ashanti Region following with a total of 10,328 cases and the Western Region coming third with 2,804 cases.