According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country as of August 12, 2020 has 2,134 active cases from 2,270.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the West African country now stand at 41, 404 after 192 new ones were confirmed from the labs.

“A total of 192 new cases were reported on August 8, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 29 July to 7 August 2020… but reported from the lab on August 8,” the GHS noted on its website.

The number of recoveries appreciated to 39,055 while the death toll remain at 215. Six persons are in critical condition, 20 remain severe while four have been put on ventilators.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 20,651

Ashanti Region – 10,379

Western Region – 2,818

Eastern Region – 1,938

Central Region – 1,735

Bono East Region – 689

Volta Region – 625

Western North Region – 568

Ahafo Region – 463

Northern Region – 454

Bono Region – 439

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9