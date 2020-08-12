He said that’s the minimum requirement for all teachers at that level across the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Dr. Prempeh said this new requirement is part of teaching reforms introduced by the government.

We have in our focus on teacher reforms taken the necessary steps to upgrade all our Colleges of Education to university colleges to award Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), degrees, following a review of the teacher education curriculum into standards based curriculum,” the Minister said.

In a statement on “ Education and Teacher Reforms” presented to the House on Tuesday, the Minister said implementation of the new teacher education curriculum began in October 2018, with each College of Education affiliated to one of the public universities of Ghana.

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr Opoku Prempeh said the Ministry of Education was working in collaboration and support of the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) to upgrade capacity and improve the quality of teacher education to position teachers to be able to respond to current and future challenges in education.

T-TEL is a Government of Ghana programme funded by DFID. T-TEL is a six-year programme, which aims at ensuring Ghana's teaching graduates are equipped to deliver high-quality, inspirational teaching and learning in schools.