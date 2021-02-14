Also, 718 new cases of infections have been recorded bringing the total number of active cases to 8,216.
In total, Ghana has recorded 75,836 cases of the disease with a total of 67,087 recoveries and discharges.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 42,209
Ashanti Region - 13,593
Western Region - 4,442
Eastern Region - 3,252
Central Region - 2,550
Volta Region - 1,323
Bono East Region - 951
Northern Region - 827
Bono Region - 767
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 747
Ahafo Region - 624
Oti Region - 257
Upper West Region - 257
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 42