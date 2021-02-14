Also, 718 new cases of infections have been recorded bringing the total number of active cases to 8,216.

In total, Ghana has recorded 75,836 cases of the disease with a total of 67,087 recoveries and discharges.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 42,209

Ashanti Region - 13,593

Western Region - 4,442

Eastern Region - 3,252

Central Region - 2,550

Volta Region - 1,323

Bono East Region - 951

Northern Region - 827

Bono Region - 767

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 747

Ahafo Region - 624

Oti Region - 257

Upper West Region - 257

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 42